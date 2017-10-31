Utah Public Schools add 7,872 students in 2017
SALT LAKE CITY – Public schools in Utah added 7,872 students this school year, bringing total enrollment to 652,348 students, according to a news release by the Utah State Board of Education.
This increase represented a 1.2 percent increase over last year’s enrollment.
Utah public schools conduct a census of enrolled students every year on October 1. The data this year was collected on October 2, because October 1 was on a Sunday. The data can be found here.
The five larges school districts in Utah are as follows:
- Alpine 78,853
- Davis 71,908
- Granite 66,024
- Jordan 53,519
- Canyons 33,907
The five smallest districts are:
- Daggett 163
- Tintic 239
- Piute 274
- Wayne 447
- Rich 494
