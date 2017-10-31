× Utah Public Schools add 7,872 students in 2017

SALT LAKE CITY – Public schools in Utah added 7,872 students this school year, bringing total enrollment to 652,348 students, according to a news release by the Utah State Board of Education.

This increase represented a 1.2 percent increase over last year’s enrollment.

Utah public schools conduct a census of enrolled students every year on October 1. The data this year was collected on October 2, because October 1 was on a Sunday. The data can be found here.

The five larges school districts in Utah are as follows:

Alpine 78,853

Davis 71,908

Granite 66,024

Jordan 53,519

Canyons 33,907

The five smallest districts are:

Daggett 163

Tintic 239

Piute 274

Wayne 447

Rich 494