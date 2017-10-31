Utah Mermaids are Helping to Promote a Passion for Learning and Self-Love to Children and Adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mermaids really do exist-at least in Utah they do.

Three Utah women or as they are, The Utah Mermaids, are using the mystical and magical natures of mermaids to help inspire children and adults.

Through the magic and hope of mermaid power, these local mermaids strive to inspire the lives they encounter. They strive to help people learn the importance of a healthy self-image and learn the value of being healthy both physically and mentally.

Check out the video to see some of their upcoming events and get a quick tutorial on mermaid make-up.

For more information on The Utah Mermaids, visit their website here.