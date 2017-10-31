× U of U classes canceled Tuesday after student killed, suspect on run

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah said, ChenWei Guo, an international student was killed in a “senseless, random act of violence” Monday night.

U of U President David W. Pershing said classes are canceled Tuesday “in respect of ChenWei and the impact this violent event has had on our campus community.”

In a letter to students and faculty, Pershing said, “ChenWei was a pre-computer science major with a promising future and worked as a peer advisor in our International Student and Scholar Services Office.”

According to Facebook, Guo served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Provo.

Pershing said the university has been in contact with Guo’s family and it is working to bring his family to Utah from China.

According to Pershing, Guo was parked near the gate in Red Butte Canyon when the alleged suspect, 24-year-old Austin Boutain, fatally shot him while trying to steal his car.

Pershing said Chief Dale Brophy and the University’s Department of Public Safety are “confident that our campus is secure.”

Authorities are still searching for Boutain Tuesday.

Classes have been cancelled Tuesday but the campus remains open.

The secure-in-place order has been lifted for the campus.

Pershing said the Counseling Center is prepared to support students with additional staffing and Human Resources has arranged for the Employee Assistance Program to help with counseling for staff and faculty.

