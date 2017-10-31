× Man arrested in connection to 29-year-old Spanish Fork cold case

SPANISH FORK, Utah – Michael Ignatius Kufrin arrived at Utah County Jail after being arrested earlier this year in connection with a 1988 Murder.

On May 22, Spanish Fork Police officers were called to a residence on 80 North 800 East. The tenet of the house reported that he had found human remains in a cement cellar behind the house. According to police, the remains were sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, and were confirmed to belong to Peggy Sue Case.

In July of 1988, Peggy Sue Case was reported missing to the Spanish Fork Police Department. Police reported that she was last seen alive leaving a party in Payson Utah on July 9, 1988. At the time of her disappearance, Case lived with Kufrin, her boyfriend, in Spanish Fork on 80 North 800 East.

According to Lieutenant Brandon Anderson of the Spanish Fork Police Department, investigators drafted an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant being issued for Kufrin.

According to a statement, “The warrant was approved by a judge and Michael Kufrin was taken into custody and arrested on the warrant by Detectives from Forest Park Police Department in Illinois.”

Kufrin remained in custody in Illinois until October 30, when he was extradited back to Utah County.

Police initially believed that Kufrin was involved in Case’s disappearance, but had no evidence of a crime. According to a press release by the Spanish Fork Police Department, “DNA tests on family members were done to help with identification of a body.”