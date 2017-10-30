Shots fired at University of Utah

Posted 9:18 pm, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:00PM, October 30, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah has reported shots have been fired on campus.

Salt Lake City Police Dispatch confirmed that they are assisting the University of Utah Police in the incident.

The Department of Public Safety tweeted that they have sent a helicopter crew to assist the University of Utah Police.

TRAX reported that the Red Line will not proceed beyond Stadium Station near The University of Utah.

More information to come as it is released.