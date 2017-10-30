Former House Speaker calls former Congressman Jason Chaffetz a ‘total phony’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH - Former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz unexpectedly found himself the subject of scathing insults from former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner, in a feature story published by Politico Magazine.

Boehner reportedly told the magazine he considered Chaffetz a, "total phony," along with several other things we won't print but you can see in the attached article.

The insults are par for the course for the retired Speaker from Ohio, who has a reputation for speaking without a filter now that his elected service has come to an end.

In the above story, you'll see Boehner speak similarly about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and President Donald Trump.

