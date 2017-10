Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault Executive Director Turner Bitton talks about local programs to help those who are facing sexual violence. He also speaks about UCASA's program 'Start by Believing' that teaches the community how to recognize and help a victim.

For more information about UCASA, visit ucasa.org. For immediate support, you can always reach The Utah's 24-hour Sexual Violence Crisis Line at (888) 421-1100.