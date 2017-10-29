× Pentagon identifies US service member killed in Afghanistan copter crash

AFGHANISTAN – The US service member killed in a Friday helicopter crash in Afghanistan has been identified as Chief Warrant Officer Jacob Sims, 36, the Department of Defense said Sunday.

Sims, of Juneau, Alaska, was assigned to the 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, the department’s statement said.

Six other US crew members were injured in the crash in Afghanistan’s Logar province, according to a statement from the NATO-led coalition in that country, Operation Resolute Support. They are receiving medical treatment but their conditions were not given.

Logar province is just south of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

The Pentagon said the crash was not a result of enemy action and its circumstances are being investigated.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our comrade,” said Army Gen. John Nicholson, Resolute Support commander.

“On behalf of all of Resolute Support, our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen comrade and those injured in this unfortunate event.”