Home damaged by fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A home sustained significant damage after a fire broke out in Layton Sunday.

Crews responded to the fire in the area of 900 East and 300 North in Layton, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 4:10 p.m.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to the home as well as smoke and flames.

Layton City officials say no injuries were reported and that all occupants evacuated the home prior to firefighters arriving on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.