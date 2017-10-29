Draper Police seek help identifying suspect in attempted break-in

DRAPER, Utah — Police in Draper are asking for help identifying a man who attempted to break into a home Sunday morning and who may have stolen a car from a nearby garage.

The Draper City Police Department posted two photos of the suspect that were captured by security cameras.

Police say the man pictured above tried to break into the home around 2 a.m. Sunday. They also said a car was stolen out of a nearby garage and believe this man may also be a suspect in that crime.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.