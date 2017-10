Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is just days away and that means the ghosts and goblins are out in full force for one of the biggest weekends of the spooky season.

Utah has some of the best haunted houses in the country, making national headlines. We took a look at the scenes behind the screams at two of the biggest and best haunted houses in Salt Lake City.

Links to http://fearfactoryslc.com/

https://www.nightmareon13th.com/