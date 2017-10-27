‘Stranger Things’ star visits Utah, speaks on Cleidocranial Dysplasia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the stars in the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" visited Utah last week, where he worked to help grow a non-profit foundation for those who have Cleidocranial Dysplasia (CCD).

Like his character "Dustin" in the series, Gaten Matarazzo has CCD, a condition which primarily affects the development of the bones and teeth. Gaten is working with CCD Smiles, a Utah organization which helps "bring global awareness, provide assistance for dental care, and support research to improve outcomes and quality of life for individuals with cleidocranial dysplasia." Click here to read more.

Season 2 of "Stranger Things" debuted Friday on Netflix.