Report: Sen. Orrin Hatch plans to retire, clearing way for Romney run

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) told his friends he plans to retire, according to a report by The Atlantic, which cites five sources familiar with the situation.

Former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney intends to run for Hatch’s seat, the report said.

“Sources [who spoke on condition of anonymity] close to both men said plans have already been set in motion for Hatch to retire and for Romney to run, but they cautioned that the timing of the announcements has not yet been finalized, and that either man could still change his mind.” the report said.

Following the release of The Atlantic’s article, a spokesman for Hatch’s office released the following statement:

“Nothing has changed since the Atlantic published a carbon copy of this same story in April, likely with the same anonymous sources who were no more informed on the Senator’s thinking than they seem to be now. Senator Hatch is focused on leading the Senate’s efforts to pass historic tax reform, confirming strong judges to courts around the country, and continuing to fight through the gridlock to deliver results for Utah. He has not made a final decision about whether or not to seek reelection, but plans to by the end of the year.”

