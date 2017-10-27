Police searching for missing and endangered Orem man

OREM – Police are reaching out to the public to help find an endangered man missing since Tuesday.

Orem police say 39-year-old Kelly Raymond Isom has numerous health issues and without his medication, it could be a “life-threatening situation.”

Isom is a white male approximately 6’4″ tall and weighs 265 lbs with hazel eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen in a green 2003 Dodge Caravan with Utah plate V116LM leaving his family home Tuesday morning.

According to police, Isom took no personal belongings ore medications with him when he left.

Anyone with any additional information is being instructed to contact the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070