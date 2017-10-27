Man arrested after police chase in stolen car ends in Millcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY - One man is behind bars after leading West Valley City police on a high speed chase.

It started around Bangerter Highway and 35th S. and ended at 33rd S. and 23rd E. in Millcreek.

Police say the chase started when their officers spotted a stolen car with the suspect asleep inside of it.

Officers tried to pull him over but he drove away.

At one point speeds reached 100 miles per hour.

Officers tried to perform a PIT maneuver to stop him.

West Valley Police also set up spike strips to stop the chase as soon as possible.

They spiked the suspect's tires but he was able to make it to Millcreek on shredded tires.

He eventually stopped, got out of the car and gave up.

"He's got a number of warrants currently; theft by receiving motor vehicle, assaulting an officer and we've currently got some other investigations ongoing, protective order violations charges out of the City of West Valley," West Valley City Police Lt. Mike Fossmo said.

The car the suspect was driving in was reported stolen out of Murray Thursday.