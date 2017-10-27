Halloween liability for homeowners & Trick-Or-Treat safety

Craig Swapp & Associates wants your family to have a safe and fun Halloween this year. They prepared a list of questions every homeowner should ask before trick-or-treaters start knocking on your door.
Questions homeowners should ask before Halloween.
- Are you planning to 'prank scare?'
- Are the sidewalks, driveways, and walkways well lit?
- Do you have any dangerous outdoor decorations?
- Are there any loose toys or bikes sitting around that could be a hazard?
- What if a child is hurt?
7 Tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween.
- Sit the kids down and review the rules for the night.
- Make sure every child is highly visible.
- Teach your children to stay clear of fire hazards.
- Remind your children to always be on the lookout for cars.
- Decide on a meeting place. ]
- Make your goblins have a cell phone available.
- Perform a candy audit.
By following these simple rules, your kids should have a fun evening and mom and dad will worry just a little less. Have a 'kids safe' Halloween!
