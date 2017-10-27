Halloween liability for homeowners & Trick-Or-Treat safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craig Swapp & Associates wants your family to have a safe and fun Halloween this year. They prepared a list of questions every homeowner should ask before trick-or-treaters start knocking on your door.

Questions homeowners should ask before Halloween.

Are you planning to 'prank scare?' Are the sidewalks, driveways, and walkways well lit? Do you have any dangerous outdoor decorations? Are there any loose toys or bikes sitting around that could be a hazard? What if a child is hurt?

7 Tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween.

Sit the kids down and review the rules for the night. Make sure every child is highly visible. Teach your children to stay clear of fire hazards. Remind your children to always be on the lookout for cars. Decide on a meeting place. ] Make your goblins have a cell phone available. Perform a candy audit.

By following these simple rules, your kids should have a fun evening and mom and dad will worry just a little less. Have a 'kids safe' Halloween!

For more information go to CRAIGSWAPP.COM