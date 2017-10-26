The mystery of Utah’s lost cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What happened to the Poor Farm Cemetery?

In the late 1800s, at least four counties in Utah (Weber, Salt Lake, Utah, and San Pete) established “Poor Farms”.

They were places of refuge for the poor, sick, and elderly who had no means to support themselves. In addition to providing room and board, the farms raised crops and sometimes livestock in an effort to be self-sustaining. Some of these locations were also referred to as “Pest Houses” or “Infirmaries” at different points in their histories.

Weber County’s Poor Farm was located on what was then 80 acres of rural land southwest of Ogden, in what is now present-day Roy.

In its early years, some inhabitants died at the farm, and were buried on site, most likely without headstones.

As decades have passed, the location of the Poor Farm Cemetery had become a mystery.

Check out the video to see and hear what a handful of experts think happened to the cemetery.