× Orem police conducting K9 search, public asked to avoid 600 North & 300 East

OREM, Utah — Police in Orem are asking the public to avoid the area of 600 North and 300 East Thursday night due to a K9 search.

Police first tweeted about the search shortly before 8 p.m.

No further details about the search were immediately available, but around 7:30 p.m. police stated there was a pursuit in North Orem. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.