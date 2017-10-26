× Layton man shot multiple times, suspect on run

LAYTON, Utah – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Layton.

Officers said a 32-year-old man was shot a number of times in front of an apartment complex Thursday afternoon near 1650 N. Avalon Dr. (1575 W.).

The victim was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

According to authorities, the suspect or suspects may have left the scene in a dark SUV.

Officers have not released a detailed suspect description, or how many suspects they are looking for, at this time.