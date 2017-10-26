Deseret Industries celebrates the opening of their 44th store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah was out at the grand opening of the Deseret Industries Thrift Store in Riverton. Today's new store launch marks the 44th store for D.I. They invite the public to join them for the 3-day celebration at 12449 S. Creek Meadow Road in Riverton. There will be daily giveaways for the first 500 customers, plus balloons and a DIY competition. This store will bring 100 new jobs to the area plus furthers the D.I.'s mission to help people gain self-reliance by offering valuable job training and education.

For more information, go to DeseretIndustries.org