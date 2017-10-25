Sesame Noodle and Pepper Salad
1 (16 oz.) package whole grain spaghetti noodles
1 bell pepper, any color, chopped
1 teaspoon sesame oil
3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 large garlic clove, grated
2 tablespoons white or black sesame seeds
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain. Add bell pepper to noodles. Mix through. Let cool.
In a large serving bowl, combine the sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, garlic, no salt seasoning and pepper. Add noodles and pepper to mixture. Toss to coat. Add sesame seeds and cilantro. Mix well. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour for best flavor.
