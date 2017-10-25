Sesame Noodle and Pepper Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 (16 oz.) package whole grain spaghetti noodles1 bell pepper, any color, chopped1 teaspoon sesame oil3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce2 tablespoons rice vinegar1 teaspoon ground ginger1 large garlic clove, grated2 tablespoons white or black sesame seeds1/4 cup cilantro, choppedNo Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain. Add bell pepper to noodles. Mix through. Let cool.

In a large serving bowl, combine the sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, garlic, no salt seasoning and pepper. Add noodles and pepper to mixture. Toss to coat. Add sesame seeds and cilantro. Mix well. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour for best flavor.

