Hairstylist Jessica Gish from JZ Styles Salon teaches how to create the perfect messy bun. To learn more about JZ Styles Salon, click here.
How to make your messy bun look good
-
How to make your own sea salt spray for the perfect beach waves
-
Sleek hairstyles for back-to-school time
-
“Bun in the Oven” Baby Shower Idea
-
Utah pediatricians applaud new tattoo and body piercing recommendations for teens, young adults
-
Brazilian Beef and Cheese Appetizer Sliders
-
-
Mix and Matching Patterns and Textures Could Completely Alter Your Style
-
Fashion to take you into Fall
-
Ground Turkey Sloppy Joes
-
Funding your Future: Tipping 101
-
Gourmet s’mores 3 ways
-
-
Wanting a new look? Creative Wigs can help!
-
Police search for suspect accused of kidnapping Sandy man, robbery, assault
-
Recipe: Grecian Style Chicken with Lemon Rice