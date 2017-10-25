× 12-year-old boy flown to hospital after being hit by car in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Utah – A 12-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car in a crosswalk in Syracuse.

Det. Erin Behm of the Syracuse Police Department said the crash occurred at 1000 West and Antelope Drive (1700 South) around 3:45 p.m. as the boy was within a crosswalk on his bicycle.

A man attempting a turn onto Antelope Drive did not see the child and struck him, Behm said.

The child suffered head injuries and was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Behm said the driver remained at the scene following the crash.