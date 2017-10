× Van runs light, causes rollover accident in Magna

MAGNA, Utah – A rollover in Magna closed lanes and blocked traffic Tuesday morning.

Authorities said a van ran a red light and hit a truck, forcing it to roll on SR-201 (2400 S.) eastbound at 7200 W. just after 9 a.m.

The crash closed the left lane.

Officials have not said if anyone is injured.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.