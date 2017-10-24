Utah National Park entrance fees could more than double

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The cost to visit most National Parks in Utah during peak season could more than double, if a proposal from the national park service goes through.

Tuesday the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, commented on the aging infrastructure of the national parks and the need for fee increases.

Zike wants to create a price hike at 17 parks, four of which are in Utah.

"The Mighty Five Campaign" was aired to highlight the breathtaking beauty of Utah's national parks. Since its launch, the state has seen record visitation.

“I know the national parks are having a hard time maintaining a quality experience for our visitors at certain times of the year,” said Emily Monch from the Utah Office of Tourism.

That's why the national park service is proposing a jump in entry fees at Zion, Arches, Canyonlands and Bryce Canyon National Parks, as well as 13 other parks across the county. Officials are proposing a jump from the average $25 to $30 entry, to $70 per person during the peak season.

“The influx of people in the summer is huge, you can go down to Zion in winter and hike the narrows and see just a handful of people where you're there. In the summer, you'll experience a lot more people and have a different experience,” Monch said.

The national park service hopes the added revenue will help with maintenance, a growing demand in Utah's parks.

“Zion National Park alone has about $60 million in backlog of maintenance,” Monch said.

In an announcement released Tuesday, Zinke said:

“Targeted fee increases at some of our most-visited parks will help ensure that they are protected and preserved in perpetuity and that visitors enjoy a world-class experience that mirrors the amazing destinations they are visiting."

“We do have some concerns about pricing out lower income families and people so we're hoping we can discuss those concerns and come to a good resolution,” Monch said.

If you have concerns, you can bring those up during an open comment period that runs through November 24. Annual park passes to get into Utah's parks will remain $80 for the time being.

“We want to emphasize this is just a proposal now we expect to see a lot of review and undergo a lot of changes before anything gets put into place for sure,” Monch said.

To comment publibly on the proposed changes, visit the website: https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1207/10-24-2017-fee-changes-proposal.htm