Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams unveils new budget

SALT LAKE COUNTY – Mayor Ben McAdams unveiled a $1.3 billion budget on Tuesday.

The budget includes spending nearly $9 million to re-open the Oxbow Jail.

The budget proposal also calls for the funding of an equestrian park, as well as five new libraries in the County.

McAdams said he is proposing no new taxes for the county.

The budget is still subject to approval from the Salt Lake County Council.