Police arrest robbery suspect who got himself stuck inside abandoned church

SALT LAKE CITY - Authorities have a suspect in custody after he got himself stuck in an abandoned church overnight.

Police got a tip about a wanted robbery suspect in the Woods Cross area, who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

But when they tried to stop the vehicle he was in, 46-year-old Shane Paul Owen took off, heading south towards Salt Lake City.

Owen led police on a chase which ended near 8th W. 15th N. when officers spiked his tires.

He ran from the car and into an abandoned church where his hiding spot wound up being a little too secure.

After an all-night standoff, he actually wound up calling police for help.

Owen had somehow become stuck inside the church's boiler room.

After making sure he was not armed, police officers and paramedics moved in, dislodged Owens and took him into custody early Tuesday morning.

Officials said will likely be booked into jail on the outstanding warrants and will likely be facing some new criminal charges.