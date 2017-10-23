Vigil held for man shot at Olympic Oval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNS, Utah - Dozens gathered near the Olympic Oval Monday, the site where a 20-year-old had been shot and killed less than 48 hours before.

“It’s not possible,” said Jacob Sutton in disbelief. “He was the most loving, caring friend.”

Joshua Belen was staying off-and-on with Kayla and Anya Langlois just a few blocks from the shooting.

“He was walking out the door with his big, goofy smile, and he said, ‘I’ll be back guys. See you in a little bit,’” said Kayla Langlois. “He never came back.”

Unified Police say Belen was shot at least one time. The search for suspects in the case continues.

Messages scribbled onto the sidewalk, and candles lit in his memory outline the corner where he was shot.

“Best man I ever knew,” said Jorja Pope, Belen’s ex-girlfriend.

“I was sitting in bed, and I was reading and saw his name and I dropped my phone,” Pope said of reading the news of Belen. “I was crying.”

A prayer was said and balloons were released as Belen’s friends let go, but promised not to forget.