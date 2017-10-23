× SUV, guns stolen in SLC home invasion robbery

SALT LAKE CITY —Salt Lake City Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a home invasion robbery Monday morning.

Police said the robbery happened at a home near 1800 S Foothill Dr.

A woman living at the home told police she answered the door and a six-foot tall white male brandished a gun at her. According to police, the suspect then entered the home, stole at least two guns and the woman’s vehicle – a 2007 Honda Pilot.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.