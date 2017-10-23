× Semi hauling crushed cars rolls over in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah – A semi truck hauling crushed cars rolled while going too fast late Monday morning, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

Investigators believe the driver was on his cellphone, which may have caused him to roll the truck.

According to UDOT, the driver was going east on 12th street in Ogden, and entered on the southbound ramp of I-15 without properly slowing down. The truck rolled, causing several lanes to be closed on the on-ramp.

The driver was not injured in the incident.