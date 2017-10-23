San Juan County commissioner’s conviction upheld over Recapture Canyon protest ride

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of a San Juan County Commissioner and a blogger in connection with a protest ride over road closures in Utah’s Four Corners area.

In a ruling handed down Monday, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the convictions of commissioner Phil Lyman and Monte Wells.

“Because none of Defendants-Appellants’ arguments are grounds for reversal of the district court’s judgment… we affirm,” the judges wrote.

Lyman and Wells brought up a number of complaints in appealing their convictions for the 2014 protest ride in Recapture Canyon. Among them, a challenge to the impartiality of the federal judge who oversaw their trial, issues about rights of way and restitution, and ultimately contending that they did not trespass in an area the Bureau of Land Management insisted was off limits to ATVs. Wells also tried to argue that as a blogger, he was a “citizen journalist” entitled to First Amendment protections.

The three judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court rejected those claims. However, Judge Harris Hartz dissented on one point.

“I join the opinion except for the discussion … suggesting the possibility that a defendant charged with what amounts to criminal trespass cannot challenge the legality of a BLM closure order,” he wrote.

In a text message to FOX 13, Commissioner Lyman said he was not surprised but would ask for an “en banc” hearing, meaning he would like the full 10th U.S. Circuit Court to hear the case again.

“The federal system is as broken as it can be,” he wrote.

