Hazmat spill causes traffic delays on I-15

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – Debris lying on a road on southbound I-15 punctured the fuel tank of a semi on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at mile marker 265 (9000 South) on I-15.

According the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), traffic was being obstructed while crews worked to clean up the scene.

It was not clear at the time of the incident what punctured the fuel tank of the trunk, although UDOT officials stated that there was a crowbar found on the road.

The estimated clearance time of the accident was 2:06 p.m. Monday.