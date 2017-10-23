Cedar City Utah Temple of LDS church opening for public tours

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Cedar City Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opening for public tours this week.

Visitors will have several weeks to go inside the temple for a guided tour of the main rooms, including the baptistry, an instruction room, a sealing room, the celestial room and the bride’s room, officials said.

Free tours of the temple start Friday, Oct. 27 and run through Nov. 18, except for the Sundays of Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.

Reservations for the complimentary open house tickets are available online here.

The temple will be dedicated Sunday, December 10, in several sessions at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

Church officials said the dedication will be broadcast to members of the Church at meetinghouses in the temple district.

The three-hour schedule of meetings will be cancelled for that Sunday for those congregations to enable members of the Church to participate and focus on this sacred event.