5-year-old girl bitten by pit bull in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah - A five year old Ogden girl is recovering after suffering a dog bite to the face on Friday.

“That was where it was scary for me, when they sedated her and watching my little girl on that table,” said Miranda Stewart, Peyton Garza’s mother. Peyton was sedated while doctors at McKay Dee hospital put in eighteen stitches on her forehead, nose and eyebrow.

“Me as a mother, of course I panicked cause there was just blood everywhere,” said Stewart. She would like to see the dog, a pit bull named Buddy Bear, be put down.

“I was staring at him and he bite me,” said Peyton.

Ogden Police are investigating but no charges have been filed and no citations have been handed out. Per state law, Buddy Bear is being quarantined at home for ten days while the investigation continues.

Fox 13 News spoke to the owner of Buddy Bear. She said Peyton regularly came over to the apartment and was welcomed inside. She doesn’t know exactly what happened because she did not see the bite. Nor did anyone else. Police report the same fact, no one saw the actual bite or the moments just before.

There was another pit bul named Penny in the apartment as well. Peyton’s mom says her daughter is certain it was Buddy Bear who inflicted the injury. The dog’s owner, is not so sure.

There is a gofundme account setup to help pay for Peyton’s medical costs.

https://www.gofundme.com/5-yr-old-bitten-on-face-by-pitbull