Pair of grass fires prompt evacuations near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Several structures have been evacuated due to a pair of grass fires near Strawberry Reservoir Sunday.

Lt. Janet Carson with Wasatch County Fire Protection said there are two fires in the area that are in the vicinity of some subdivisions. Fox 13 News first heard report of the fires just after 3 p.m.

Several structures have been evacuated, but Carson wasn’t sure how many structures and people are affected. Carson said a large number of the structures in the area are part-time residences and are currently unoccupied.

The fire is threatening two structures and fire crews are on scene and working to contain the fires. Photos courtesy of Jeff McGrath show the smoke and flames as well as fire units responding.

At this time there is no estimate on the size of the fires or on containment. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.