Layton police seek help finding suspect considered armed and dangerous

LAYTON, Utah — Police in Layton are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery, and they say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Samuel Reed, 28, is described as being 6-feet tall and 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and was last known to be in the Ogden area.

Layton Police say Reed and an associate, 26-year-old Keisha Majoris, stole a car from Reed’s ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

The pair later agreed to meet the victim and return some property from inside the vehicle but then left again with Majoris behind the wheel.

Ogden Police located Majoris and the stolen vehicle along with the victim’s identification and bank cards, but Reed remains at-large.

Majoris was booked into the Davis County Jail for aggravated robbery, eight counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial transaction card, and possession of identifying documents belonging to another person.

Police say Reed is wanted for aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, and they say the man is also a fugitive out of several different jurisdictions–including the US Marshals Service.

Layton PD says Reed is armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him or who has knowledge of his whereabouts should call police immediately at 801-497-8300. In an emergency, dial 911.