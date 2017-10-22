× 3-year-old hospitalized after Sandy party shooting

SANDY – A 3-year-old and their father were sent to the hospital Saturday night after an accidental shooting at a house party.

According to Sandy police, around 9:45 PM the child was struck in the arm by a bullet fired from a 9mm handgun. They say an adult male at the party pulled the trigger after being told the gun was unloaded.

When responders arrived at the party, located at 122 E. Sego Lily Drive, they found the bullet also grazed the leg of the toddler’s father. Both were taken to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation and police say they don’t yet know if charges will be filed.

You can watch the full story Sunday afternoon on Fox 13 Live at 5.