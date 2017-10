Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Therapist Candice Christiansen tackles a tough topic that many couples may not want or know how to address.

What do you do if your partner is not interested in sex? Here are some of Candice's tips:

Find ways to be intimate on other levels Drop expectations Create spontaneity and mystery Rule out medical issues Seek couples counseling

For more advice or information on Candice, visit www.namasteadvice.comĀ