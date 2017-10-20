Two suspects arrested after leading police on two chases through Salt Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah - Two people are in police custody after two car chases across two cities.

Officers said they tried to stop a car at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in South Salt Lake but the vehicle sped off.

An officer got the license plate number and used it to track down the car in Midvale near 72nd S. and 7th E. just before 9 p.m.

The car led officers on a chase again; police put out spike strips, taking out three of the car's tires.

The suspect drove through the Union Plaza apartment complex, and almost hit children who were outside, before the chase ended.

"I mean it went through my neighbors' patio; if they would've been sitting on the patio, I`m pretty sure the car would've hit them," witness Christina Falkenrath said. "That is not OK, especially when minors are involved. I mean, these are neighbor kids that I`ve loved and I`ve cared for. It`s not OK."

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Cesar Garza who has several felony warrants.

Officers also arrested a woman they say tried to stop authorities from arrested Garza.

She has not been identified at this time.