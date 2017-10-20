× Trump on his tweets: ‘You have to keep people interested’

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

President Donald Trump shared insight into his personal tweeting habits during an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

“Tweeting is like a typewriter — when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show,” Trump told Bartiromo. “I mean the other day, I put something out, two seconds later I am watching your show, it’s up.”

Trump is known for his Twitter account, where he will post tweets at all hours and at times appears at odds with the official messages coming from his own administration.

“I can express my views when somebody expresses maybe a false view that they said I gave,” Trump told Fox Business. The transcript of the interview with Trump was released Friday, but the interview is scheduled to air in two parts on Sunday and Monday on Fox Business Network.

Trump touted his social media following and said it gives him the ability to share his messages directly with his supporters.

“When somebody says something about me, I am able to go ‘bing, bing, bing’ and I take care of it,” Trump said.

He also attributed some of his success to the platform.

“You know, you have to keep people interested,” the President told Bartiromo. “But, social media, without social media, I am not sure that I would be here talking. I would probably not be here talking.”