× Lawsuits claim diet sodas lead to weight gain, not loss

Three soda makers are facing lawsuits claiming their diet drinks led to weight gain.

Six soft drink lovers, all of whom say they have struggled with obesity, claim diet beverages made them pack on pounds, rather than shed weight.

Lawsuits have been filed against beverage giants Coca-Cola, Pepsi Co. and the Dr. Pepper Snapple group.

The companies’ diet drinks contain the sugar substitute aspartame which the suit claims leads to weight gain.

The lawsuits states marketing the brand’s healthier options as “diet” is false, misleading and unlawful.

Coke and Dr. Pepper Snapple say the lawsuits are without merit and vow to put up a vigorous defense.