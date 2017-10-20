Hearts 4 Paws: Sky the Schnauzer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sky is a beautiful black schnauzer who is looking for a home who will give her some tender love and care.

Sadly, Sky experienced some brain trauma that has resulted in tremors that cause her to shake when she walks. She's not able to handle stairs, but she is housebroken, spayed, microchipped and is current on all of her vaccinations.

Sky is a sweet and loving doggie who loves to cuddle and just wants a home where she can get brushed all the time, snuggle in bed with her owner, and give an endless amount of love.

Hearts 4 Paws is putting on an adoption event Saturday, October 21 at the South Jordan PetCo from 1 pm to 5 pm. They will have Star Wars characters to promote photo ops and electronic photos will be e-mailed to anyone that wants to go out and have photos taken of themselves, children, and/or dogs in costume.

For more information on Sky or the Hearts 4 Paws event, visit www.hearts4paws.org