Elderly woman assaulted by naked man in Salt Lake City

Posted 9:01 am, October 20, 2017, by
The assault happened in the 1100 block of Morton Drive. Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police are searching for a man who injured an elderly woman during an attempted home invasion early Friday morning.

According to neighbors, a naked man first tried to break into a vehicle in the 1100 block of Morton Drive in the Rose Park neighborhood.  The suspect then walked across the street and knocked on the door of a woman in her 70s.

When the woman answered the door, neighbors say the suspect punched her in the face.  Other people in the home chased the man away.

This is a developing story.