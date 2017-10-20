× Elderly woman assaulted by naked man in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police are searching for a man who injured an elderly woman during an attempted home invasion early Friday morning.

According to neighbors, a naked man first tried to break into a vehicle in the 1100 block of Morton Drive in the Rose Park neighborhood. The suspect then walked across the street and knocked on the door of a woman in her 70s.

When the woman answered the door, neighbors say the suspect punched her in the face. Other people in the home chased the man away.

This is a developing story.