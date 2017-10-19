Utah Adventure: Upcoming fall events at Utah State Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Autumn is here and Halloween is around the corner. To celebrate, state parks across Utah are hosting fun events for you, your family, and one even for your dog.

Close to home, Willard Bay State Park is having a bunch of fun events for everyone to enjoy:

- Pumpkin and Fright Walk throughout October. There will be no people jumping out.

- They are also having movie nights through the end of October with Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, Nightmare Before Christmas, Hotel Transylvania

- On Oct. 28 they are having a Trick or Treat night. Halloween candy and a toy search.

Snow Canyon State Park, is hosting a costume bike ride along the scenic West Canyon Road. Riders are encouraged to wear their best bike friendly Halloween costumes. The ride will be an easy eight miles with stops along the way to discuss interesting natural features and gain a deeper understanding of the park. Registration required

Fremont Indian State Park Museum is hosting a Haunted Hike and Fall Festival. The hike is a 1/4 mile of spooky fun on a cement path. Inside the museum, enjoy games, pumpkin painting and carving, face painting, and other fall fun!

Finally, Yuba State Park, is hosting their 3rd Annual 5k Dog Run. Now that temperatures are cooler, it`s a much safer time of year to take your dog running. This popular 5k has people from across the state and their dogs running around the park.

You can check out a full list of upcoming events by visiting stateparks.utah.gov and clicking on our events calendar.