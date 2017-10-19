Police seek suspect after armed man wearing motorcycle helmet robs 7-Eleven in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Police are looking for help identifying a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Sandy at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Sandy Police Department, the robbery occurred at about 4:30 a.m. at 2175 East and 9400 South.

A suspect asked the clerk to make change for a $5 bill, but when the clerk opened the register the suspect produced a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money before going behind the counter and taking cash.

Surveillance cameras captured the crime as it occurred from a few different angles, see the videos above and below for that footage.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male who is under 6-feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was wearing a black, blue and white full-faced motorcycle helmet with a visor as well as tinted sunglasses or goggles. He was also wearing a brown Carhart-type jacket with a hoodie underneath and he had his pants rolled up at the bottom.

The man was wearing black shoes with white soles, and he had a blue latex glove on his left hand and a black glove on his right hand.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about the robbery is asked to call Sandy PD at 801-799-3000.

