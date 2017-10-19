× Disturbing body camera shows suspect pulling gun on Orem officers

OREM, Utah – Orem Police have released disturbing body camera video of a confrontation where a man in the backseat of a car got out and pointed what appears to be a gun at the officers.

The officers said they were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle and it quickly escalated.

Cpl. Vance and Officer Sillitoe were speaking to four people inside the vehicle, which had dark tinted windows.

They were in the process of letting the group go when they found out a passenger in the back seat had given a fake name.

What you see in the video is what happened when Officer Sillitoe started to confront that person.

After this tease that leaves everyone wondering if all involved are OK, Orem Police said it will release how the altercation ended some time Thursday.