Utah-based VidAngel files for Chapter 11 protection amid ongoing legal battle

PROVO, Utah — The Utah-based video filtering service VidAngel has filed a petition seeking Chapter 11 protection under the Bankruptcy Code.

According to a press release from VidAngel issued Wednesday, the company is “engaged in a protracted legal battle” with several Hollywood studios including Disney, 20th Century Fox and others over the services they offer.

VidAngel CEO Neil Harmon issued a statement after the announcement, saying the Chapter 11 protection will allow the company breathing room to reorganize their business and seek a conclusion to the ongoing legal dispute.

In the meantime, VidAngel will continue to offer their existing filtering service. The full statement from Harmon is available below.

VidAngel initially offered filtered media through a streaming service, but earlier this year they tweaked their business model to filter content being distributed by established streaming services like Amazon.

In September of this year, VidAngel filed a lawsuit asking a judge to declare this newer service legal.

Chapter 11 protections shield a business from the threat of creditors’ lawsuits as they reorganize their finances. The reorganization plan must be accepted by a majority of the creditors involved.

The full statement from Harmon regarding Chapter 11 is below: