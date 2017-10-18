Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams announces run for 4th Congressional District

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams announced Wednesday he is running for Congress in Utah’s 4th District, challenging incumbent Mia Love.

McAdams made the announcement in an email to supporters Wednesday, saying he has been encouraged by many to run.

The email states in part:

“I’ve heard from many Utahns urging me to run for Congress in Utah’s 4th District. The outpouring of support and encouragement has been truly humbling, but the decision to run for Congress is a big one — and is something that I’ve spent a great deal of time pondering and discussing with my family.

I love being Mayor of Salt Lake County. I love serving my community and am proud of all we’ve been able to accomplish together. Utah is a “can do” place where people come together to solve problems. This is the approach I’ve taken to addressing the critical issues facing our communities — and frankly, politicians in Washington, D.C. could learn a thing or two from the way we do things here at home.

That’s why I am announcing today that I am running for Congress!