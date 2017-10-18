How to help your kids when they have nightmares

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nightmares can be scary for anyone. It's even scarier for kids because they have a hard time discerning what's real. Therapist Jessie Shepherd shares tips on how to help your children when they have one of those terrifying dreams.

Bedtime Routine:

-Kids need 8-10 hours of sleep.

-Nightmares occur more often with sleep deprivation.

-Make sure they are safe.

Activities:

-Practice Mindfulness

-Rewrite the ending

-Change the `channel`

-Stay Away Monster Spray

No new images:

-Reduce images they might encounter that could be apart of their nightmares (movies, haunted houses, youtube, tv shows, people scaring them.

Seek support:

-Medical professionals: Primary care doctor, possible sleep study, vitamin deficiencies

-School personnel: Teachers, School counselors, school friends

-Mental health: Mental health therapist/counselor.

For more tips for a better life, visit jessiethetherapist.com.