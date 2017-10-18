How to help your kids when they have nightmares

Nightmares can be scary for anyone. It's even scarier for kids because they have a hard time discerning what's real. Therapist Jessie Shepherd shares tips on how to help your children when they have one of those terrifying dreams.
Bedtime Routine:
-Kids need 8-10 hours of sleep.
-Nightmares occur more often with sleep deprivation.
-Make sure they are safe.
Activities:
-Practice Mindfulness
-Rewrite the ending
-Change the `channel`
-Stay Away Monster Spray
No new images:
-Reduce images they might encounter that could be apart of their nightmares (movies, haunted houses, youtube, tv shows, people scaring them.
Seek support:
-Medical professionals: Primary care doctor, possible sleep study, vitamin deficiencies
-School personnel: Teachers, School counselors, school friends
-Mental health: Mental health therapist/counselor.
For more tips for a better life, visit jessiethetherapist.com.