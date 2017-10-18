Harmful algal blooms found in two Summit County reservoirs

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – The Summit County Health Department and Utah Department of Environmental Quality have issued a warning for toxic algae growths in the Rockport and Echo reservoirs.

Health officials said these growths are unsafe for people and pets.

According to the health department, these blooms are localized and do not compromise drinking water.

However, officials said recreationists should take the following precautions when visiting these bodies of water:

Do not swim or water ski

Do not drink the water

Keep pets and livestock away

Clean fish well and discard guts

Avoid areas of scum when boating

Multiple agencies are monitoring the situation and conducting tests.

For more information and updates, visit www.summitcountyhealth.org or call Summit County Environmental Health at 435-333-1511.